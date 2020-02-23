Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 7,785 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of FCBC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.