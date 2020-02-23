Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $39.21 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Cfra upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

