Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 176.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ONE Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.