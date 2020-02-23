Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 461,582 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 461,582 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Taseko Mines worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

TGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.41 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

