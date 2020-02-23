Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 461,582 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 461,582 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Taseko Mines worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

TGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.41 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 461,582 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd
Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 461,582 Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd
Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
Waste Connections Inc Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
Waste Connections Inc Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report