Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Prologis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $99.23 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

