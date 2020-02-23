Advisory Services Network LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.