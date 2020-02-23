Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

