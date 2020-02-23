Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,236,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

