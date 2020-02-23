Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 516,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Office Depot worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Office Depot by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

