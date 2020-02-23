Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 225 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $3,013,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,728,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $176.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

