ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 35.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $22.13 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.