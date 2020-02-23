Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Shares of FND stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

