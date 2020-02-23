Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Oppenheimer worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 144.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $354.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

