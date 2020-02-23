Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.
Shares of AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $78.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 22.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 76.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 111,787 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.