Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 22.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 76.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 111,787 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

