Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.