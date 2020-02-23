Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $60.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s previous close.
AAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.
Shares of AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Aaron’s has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $78.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 86.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $3,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
