Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $60.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s previous close.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Aaron’s has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 86.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $3,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

