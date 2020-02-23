Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.01% from the company’s current price.

AAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Aaron’s stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

