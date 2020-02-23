Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agilent reported strong fiscal first-quarter results on broad-based growth in all product lines. The company’s expanding product portfolio and end-market strength are key growth drivers. However, weak China market remained a concern in the fiscal first quarter. Nonetheless, the acquisition of BioTek Instruments served as a tailwind. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches is a positive. Notably, shares of Agilent have underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, macro weakness in some regions served and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns. Also, higher expenses are making margin expansion difficult for Agilent.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $85.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

