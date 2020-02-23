Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts adjusted earnings grew year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019 but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. The firm expects net sales of $9.88-$10.1 billion in 2020, up from prior year’s guidance of $9.65-$9.75 billion. It continues to expand and optimize footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborating. Further, the company is investing in its supply chain capabilities which is expected to accelerate growth. However, increasing costs will likely dent margins if the company is not able to pass the price increases to customers. Moreover, the fact that consumers are opting for new vehicle purchases instead of maintaining old ones can adversely affect the demand for Advance Auto Parts’ products. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $151.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

