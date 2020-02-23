Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAN. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth about $14,856,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $12,335,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 208,725 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

