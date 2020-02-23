Epizyme (EPZM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPZM stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

