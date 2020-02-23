Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $66.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.32% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.
AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $78.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
