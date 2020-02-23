Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $66.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.32% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

AAN stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

