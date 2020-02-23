Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $150.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

