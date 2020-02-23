Lydall (LDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Lydall has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.