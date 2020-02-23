Mediwound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Mediwound to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDWD opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

