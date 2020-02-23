Mallinckrodt (MNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $27.33.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.