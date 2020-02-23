MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.