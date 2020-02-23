Potbelly (PBPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

