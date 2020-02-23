ValuEngine Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Sell

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $902.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.