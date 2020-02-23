ValuEngine Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Sell

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
ACCO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $902.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
