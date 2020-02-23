PRGX Global (PRGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRGX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a PE ratio of -64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

