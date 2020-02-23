Credit Suisse Group Increases Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $17.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACRE. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

