Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RCKY opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.49. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

