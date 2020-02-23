Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Theratechnologies to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

TH opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.49 million and a P/E ratio of -40.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.56. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

