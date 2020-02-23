Theratechnologies (THTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.79. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mackie upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

