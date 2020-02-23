Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

