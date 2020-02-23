Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
