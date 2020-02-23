Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.99 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 969,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

