Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACRS opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.