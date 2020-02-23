UBS Group Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $72.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of AGCO opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,091 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 159,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

