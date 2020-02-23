Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s current price.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of AGI opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,724 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,484,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,166,000 after acquiring an additional 954,862 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

