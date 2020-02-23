Amarin (AMRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.