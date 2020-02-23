Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Albemarle stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 169,261 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

