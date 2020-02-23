Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $158.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. Assurant has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Assurant by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,835,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

