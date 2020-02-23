American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Raised to $116.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEP. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

