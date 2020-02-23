Cfra Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $100.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALB. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.