Goldman Sachs Group Raises American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.21.

NYSE AEP opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

