HC Wainwright Raises First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 56.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

