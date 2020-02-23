Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $84.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Albemarle by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

