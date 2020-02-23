Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.29). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAS. ValuEngine downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.