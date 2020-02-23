Zacks: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Given $33.33 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $33.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OYST shares. Cowen started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,300,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OYST stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

