Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Option Care Health an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.
